DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVTC stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

