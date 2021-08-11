iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.