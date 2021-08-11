Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

