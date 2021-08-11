Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

