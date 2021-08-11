ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.34

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $37.78. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 7,290 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 92,151 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

