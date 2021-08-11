Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $712.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $712.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.63. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
