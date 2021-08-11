Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $97.89

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.93. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,983 shares of company stock worth $16,293,483. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprout Social by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

