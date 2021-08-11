Rayonier Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

