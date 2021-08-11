Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 44,694 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $9,000,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

