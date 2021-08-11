Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 44,694 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $88,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $208,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE MT opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

