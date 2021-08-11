Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,314 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.