Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,314 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

