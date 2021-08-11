MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.13. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,444. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

