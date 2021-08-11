MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $8,620,444. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

