Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

