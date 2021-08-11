NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $23.73. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,046 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

