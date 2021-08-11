CMC Materials, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.67. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $120.45 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.15.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

