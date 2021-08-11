FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issued By William Blair

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,721 shares of company stock worth $909,828. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

