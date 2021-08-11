Brokers Offer Predictions for First Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

