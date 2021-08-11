Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

