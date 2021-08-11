IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 992 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

