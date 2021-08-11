Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.88.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.