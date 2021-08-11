FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

NYSE:FST opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

