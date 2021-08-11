Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

