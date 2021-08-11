Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,535 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

