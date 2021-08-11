Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.