Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

