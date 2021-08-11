Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of AXSM opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

