Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,268 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

