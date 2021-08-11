SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.