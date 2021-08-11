Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $203,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

