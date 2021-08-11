ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

