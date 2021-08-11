Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 3,793 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

