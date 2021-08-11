Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

NYSE EXR opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

