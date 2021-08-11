Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

