Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,133.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,135.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

