Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

