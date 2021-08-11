Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently:
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $259.00 to $308.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/16/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $327.52 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.
