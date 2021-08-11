Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $14,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $707.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

