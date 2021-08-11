David L. Sites Sells 518 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $14,773.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

