Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

