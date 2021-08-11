Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Issued By B. Riley

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

