Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 366,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

