Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

TMUS stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

