James C. Moyer Sells 7,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $3,226,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,770,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00.

On Friday, June 11th, James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23.

Shares of MPWR opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

