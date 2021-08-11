New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.