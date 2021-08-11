State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 360 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

