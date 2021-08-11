New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

