Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $158,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

