Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $724.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.